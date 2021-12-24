The bad faith of the Great Barrington Declaration

Eric Kramer | December 24, 2021 9:57 am



Jay Bhattacharya is one of the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, which called for the immediate elimination of all lockdowns and “focused protection” of the vulnerable.

Yesterday Bhattacharya tweeted this:

On second thought, I would rather be ruled by people who think the earth is flat than by people who are blind to trade offs in pandemic policy. The latter are likely to do far harm. Spherical earthers with a wise approach to tradeoffs would be best, of course. — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) December 23, 2021

Putting the snark aside, this seems consistent with the Great Barrington Declaration; the GBD claimed that the costs of lockdowns are high and exceed the benefits, especially if those vulnerable to covid are adequately protected.

But just before this tweet, he retweeted this:

First, do no harm.



No border/airport closures.

No mass asymptomatic testing.

No mandatory masking of healthy.

No vaccine passports.

No lockdowns.

No coercions or restrictions.



Instead, ethical evidence-based focused protection of people at high-risk with full informed consent. — Kulvinder Kaur MD (@dockaurG) May 6, 2021

This tweet rejects any need to balance costs and benefits. It’s simply a categorical rejection of policies that Bhattacharya doesn’t like, based on a deontological rule (“do not harm”). Vaccination requirements for international travelers? No. Masks in grocery stores? No. Close movie theaters and concert halls during surges? No. Work from home requirements? No.

To the best of my knowledge, Bhattacharya and his libertarian comrades never attempt to think seriously about the costs and benefits of different non-pharmaceutical interventions. They simply reject them all out of hand, without attempting to identify tradeoffs. They use cost/benefit analysis as a rhetorical weapon to criticize their opponents, not as a framework for principled decision making.

The bad faith is astonishing. This is an important reason most public health policymakers and academics refused to engage with supporters of the Great Barrington Declaration.