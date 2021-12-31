Open thread Dec. 31, 2021 Dan Crawford | December 31, 2021 10:28 am Comments (4) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
December 30, 2021
Coronavirus
United States
Cases ( 55,246,781)
Deaths ( 845,737)
Deaths per million ( 2,533)
China
Cases ( 101,890)
Deaths ( 4,636)
Deaths per million ( 3)
Whatever this means, it can’t be good.
Coronavirus detected in Boston-area waste water reaches ominous new highs
Levels of coronavirus detected in Boston-area waste water have reached new highs, with seven-day averages that shatter previous record-breaking levels.
On Dec. 29, the seven-day average of virus traces in the waste water in the southern sample of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s territory was 8,164 RNA copies/mL. That’s up from 2,574 RNA copies/mL on Dec. 23, meaning the average has more than tripled in the last six days.
Waste-water testing serves as an early warning sign for a COVID-19 surge. Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, which tests the waste water coming into MWRA’s Deer Island treatment plant, has said it has found the amount of virus in the waste water is correlated with newly diagnosed coronavirus cases four to 10 days later. …
I do wish that we had tried to learn from and along with China, rather than dismissing the Chinese approach. Please notice the date of this evidently unfortunate column:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/27/opinion/china-wuhan-virus-quarantine.html
January 27, 2020
Will the Largest Quarantine in History Just Make Things Worse?
The dirty history behind isolating the sick.
By Howard Markel
It’s the largest quarantine in human history, but will it stop the disease?
Howard Markel is the George E. Wantz Distinguished Professor of the History of Medicine at the University of Michigan.
http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202112/30/WS61cd57cba310cdd39bc7e56a.html
December 30, 2021
Over 2.8 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
More than 2.8 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed.
[ Chinese coronavirus vaccine yearly production capacity is more than 7 billion doses. Along with over 2.8 billion doses of Chinese vaccines administered domestically, more than 2 billion doses have already been distributed to more than 120 countries internationally. Nineteen countries are now producing Chinese vaccines from delivered raw materials. ]