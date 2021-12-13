Libertarians and the politics outrage: Fauci’s “inhumanity”

Eric Kramer | December 13, 2021 7:58 am



Donald Boudreaux says this [quote begins here]:

Fauci – further revealing his inhumanity – actually said this:

[L]et’s take the holiday setting. You’re with your family. You have grandparents and parents and children. When you get vaccinated and you have a vaccinated group and you are in an indoor setting, you can enjoy, as we have traditionally over the years, dinners and gatherings within the home with people who are vaccinated. And that’s the reason why people should, if they invite people over their home, essentially ask and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated, or give their honest and good faith word that they have been vaccinated.

[End Boudreaux quote.]

If you are having a family gathering, especially one that includes grandparents or others who may be vulnerable to Covid-19 despite being vaccinated, what on earth is wrong with asking people about their vaccination status? Sure, asking people to show proof of vaccination seems a bit over the top (although it might make sense if you’re having a large gathering and you know some friends or relatives are strongly anti-vaccine). But does this quote really show Fauci’s “inhumanity”? Really? Really?

Libertarians keep the moral outrage dialed up to 11 because their views are unpopular and they know they cannot win a calm, reasoned argument.