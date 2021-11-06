Weekly Indicators for October 1 – 5 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | November 6, 2021 10:23 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

As I point out from time to time, one of the biggest values in tracking data that is reported with high frequency, i.e., weekly as opposed to monthly or quarterly, is that you are able to spot changes in trends much more quickly.

Apropos of which, the surge in consumer spending + shipping bottlenecks had caused shipping and commodity prices to spike. In the past few weeks, the theme of these “Weekly Indicator” pieces has been evidence that the spike may be peaking. This week’s column continues that theme with more evidence.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment, and rewards me a little bit for my efforts.