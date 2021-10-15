Open thread October 15, 2021 Dan Crawford | October 15, 2021 5:48 am Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Despite all of the global economic concerns, the low jobs report, COVID labor shortages, major supply chain problems, low inventories of many goods, major concerns about inflation, debt ceiling problems, uncertainty about infrastructure & spending trillions in social programs & climate change; the one entity seemingly not worried is the Dow at near 35,000 & up over 500 yesterday (10/14/21).
Dems Messaging Is Sooooo Bad! only 43 percent of voters want them to regain control of Congress, per Quinnipiac, with 46% favoring the GOP taking at least one branch. Yet, polls find “huge support” for parts of the Reconciliation bill.https://newrepublic.com/article/163969/democratic-reconciliation-bill-popular