Ceci n’est pas une pipe

Ken Melvin | October 22, 2021 6:28 pm



Death Valley is not experiencing a drought. Neither is the Mojave, the Sahara, or the Gobi. A drought is an unusually extended period between the occurrence of a regularly occurring event; an anomaly. For example, when it usually rains on a regular basis, then but doesn’t rain for an unusually long period; that period during which it doesn’t rain is known as a drought. Rain in the desert is an anomaly; the lack thereof is neither an anomaly nor a drought.

Back when, the lack of rain in the Colorado River Basin and the Sierra Nevadas for an extended period of time was an anomaly; a drought. Today, and for the foreseeable future, a lack of rain in the Colorado River Basin and the Sierra Nevadas is not an anomaly; it is a new, worsening, normal.

The unheard of rates of rainfall and subsequent flooding in Germany and Italy are no longer one-thousand-year events. They are more the present-and-future-to-be-expecteds.

The flooding of streets in Miami and Charleston isn’t an anomaly; it is the worsening norm.

For what? For who?