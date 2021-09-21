Open thread Sept. 21, 2021 Dan Crawford | September 21, 2021 5:28 am Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
A GOP takeover of the House in the 2022 Midterm is a near certainty. Democratic control is only obtainable with 100% Democratic unity. Dems must wake up to the political reality, urgency and get focused. Democracy depends on it.
From a summary of a very detailed analysis at: https://tinyurl.com/2fndth92
“Anyway, we got a GOP net gain of roughly a dozen seats, more than the five-seat improvement they need from the 2020 results to win the House majority. This is a deliberately modest outlook, and Republicans could easily blow past it next year, while there are also scenarios under which Democrats are able to minimize those GOP gains and perhaps even save their majority. But our default expectation has been, and remains, a Republican House takeover next year.”
Scary, but I’d wait until the redistricting is done.