The Economy Is Booming but Far From Normal, Posing a Challenge for Biden
The annual Social Security/Medicare reports to Congress are now 150 days late. A record. Can anyone hazard a guess as to why??
This is ridiculous. No more than 6 months? No fine? And of course she isn’t vaxxed. Past time for Garland to be replaced.
A college student who bragged about her participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on social media and swiped a “Members Only” sign as she walked through the building pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor as part of a plea deal on Monday.
Gracyn Courtright, a woman from West Virginia who was a senior at the University of Kentucky in January, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count: unlawfully and knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution and defense agreed that Courtright’s sentencing guidelines would be between zero and six months in prison. As part of the deal, the government will request that the four other counts Courtright faced will be dropped after her sentencing. …