Covid Vaccine Booster Confusion in the Public, Politics, and Medicine

run75441 | August 24, 2021 10:00 am



As Taken from Modern Healthcare: Scientists say Biden jumped the gun with booster plan | Modern Healthcare

Scientists believe President Biden is jumping the gun by claiming people should be seeking a third shot, a booster shot of Covid vaccine. I am not sure which scientists the Modern Healthcare article is referring to; but, there are a bunch of doctors appearing to have issues with Biden’s booster plan. The issues require answering.

Director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and an adviser to the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration:

Director of the Vaccine Education Center, Dr. Paul Offit’s comment:

“We sent a terrible message. We just sent a message out there that people who consider themselves fully vaccinated were not fully vaccinated. That is sending the wrong message. They are already protected against serious illness.” Scientists say Biden jumped the gun with booster plan | Modern Healthcare

Associate professor of medicine at the University of Colorado, Dr. Joshua Barocas, comment:

“Arguably, I think that the federal government is simply trying to stay ahead of the curve. I have not seen robust data suggesting it is better to boost Americans who have two vaccinations already. It is better to invest resources and time getting unvaccinated people across the world vaccinated.” Scientists say Biden jumped the gun with booster plan | Modern Healthcare

Wednesday found President Joe Biden announcing boosters would be available in late September to adults (age 18 and up). Shots would be available after eight months or more have passed since receiving second doses of a Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, etc. (?) COVID vaccines.

The plan has its issues as the CDC advisory panel, and the FDA have not yet authorized boosters for adults. One would have expected Biden’s kneejerk reaction to have occurred under the last president. There is still time to delay until the science catches up with the politics.

President Biden really does not have much of a foundation to support his commentary if the medical experts in place are taking issue with what now appears to be premature. Some other commentary .

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s comment

“We are concerned this pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead, which could lead to reduced protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death.” Scientists say Biden jumped the gun with booster plan | Modern Healthcare

Citing experts and falling back to using the “scientists and public health experts” mantra is not demonstrating a clear and concise message of benefits to the public which would promote getting booster shots. The positive messaging is just as confusing to the public as what has been promoted by Republican politicians and anti-vaxers about COVID vaccines.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health,

Epidemiologist and associate professor, Jennifer Nuzzo’s comment:

“They (vaccines) are not a force field. They don’t repel the virus from your body. They do train your immune system to respond when you become infected . . . with the goal of keeping you out of the hospital.” Scientists say Biden jumped the gun with booster plan | Modern Healthcare

What goes straight to the heart of the issues is the vaccines mostly do not prevent you from getting Covid, You may not get it after vaccination or if you do get Covid, you will have a milder infection which should not require hospitalization.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s comment

“We are concerned this pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead, which could lead to reduced protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death.” Scientists say Biden jumped the gun with booster plan | Modern Healthcare

Citing experts and falling back to using the “scientists and public health experts” mantra is not demonstrating a clear and concise message of benefits to the public which would promote getting booster shots. The messaging is just as confusing to the public as what has been promoted by Republican politicians and anti-vaxers about COVID vaccines.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health,

Epidemiologist and associate professor, Jennifer Nuzzo’s comment:

“They (vaccines) are not a force field. They don’t repel the virus from your body. They do train your immune system to respond when you become infected . . . with the goal of keeping you out of the hospital.” Scientists say Biden jumped the gun with booster plan | Modern Healthcare

What goes straight to the heart of the issues is the vaccines mostly do not prevent you from getting Covid, You may not get it after vaccination or if you do get Covid, you will have a milder infection which should not require hospitalization.

Some of the positives about this article is it dispels some of the misconceptions spouted by those who oppose vaccinations and also the confusion surrounding the vaccinations. What will remain with the booster is still the question of whether the it will make one less likely to get Covid less likely to be transmissible. Those are two questions, which if answered, would have a huge impact.

The points being made to date are the vaccine does protect but it is not as effective as the past vaccines for different diseases. With the vaccine you can still get sick and you can still carry the virus. However, hospitalization is less likely as is dying from Covid if vaccinated.

Covid can mutate which would require a new vaccine.

Biden’s chief medical adviser on whether the booster vaccine will lessen Covid transmission.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comment:

“I certainly hope that is the case . . . but the bottom line, with full transparency, we don’t know that right now.” Scientists say Biden jumped the gun with booster plan | Modern Healthcare

In light of CDC studies, it is clear the Covid vaccine is working in a limited way today and protecting people from severe outcomes and infections. There is confusing rhetoric about the vaccine. The Covid vaccine confusion is worsening as political interests continue undermining this administration. And Medicine is not really being loud and clear on the benefits of the Covid vaccine which also feeds the mistrust by those resisting vaccination and allows politicians to mislead the public.

Biden needs to explain more and perhaps pause and allow the medicine to catch up with him.

Science Brief: COVID-19 Vaccines and Vaccination (cdc.gov)

Some data.

Real-world vaccine effectiveness in the US. As taken from Table 1: >90% Pfizer/Moderna

Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccination Against Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection in the US. As taken from Table 1b; >80% Pfizer/Moderna