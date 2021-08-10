Antivax Memes
Based on various sources, including the recent NY Times podcast with interviews of vaccine resisters/hesitant, here’s my list of common elements.
1. Assuming the sole criterion for whether to take the vaccine is its effect on your own health—not taking into account whether you may infect someone else. Antivax people nearly always justify their choice in terms of their perceived risk of getting Covid and the personal risk posed by the vaccine and not in terms of the vaccine’s potential role (or lack of it) in reducing the extent and duration of the pandemic.
2. Bodily violation: resistance to accepting a foreign substance into their body. Also resistant to pressure from others, such as employers and government, to allow this substance to cross the “skin line”.
3. Personal responsibility for health. Some antivax people think that how sick you get from Covid depends on your general state of health, itself perhaps the result of the measures you’ve taken to protect it. If you stick to what you think is a healthy diet, if you work out, or if you just think you just have “good genes”, you do not think you are at risk and need to vaccinate against it. Some strands of alternative health are strongly invested in the view that there is no randomness to disease: if you get sick it’s because you failed to cleanse, build up your immune system, tune your energy or otherwise do what you should have done. Conversely, if you’ve followed the program you’re not at risk and don’t have to vaccinate.
4. Apparent inability to think probabilistically. A common remark is that you can get Covid even if you’re vaccinated, so what’s the point? Risk is perceived in binary terms: it exists or it doesn’t.
5. Fatalism. Whatever happens happens. There’s no point to getting vaccinated; you’ll get sick and die sooner or later anyway.
6. Distrust. These are experimental vaccines that haven’t been approved by the FDA yet. And even when the FDA says it’s OK, who believes them? The government and the media lie with abandon. The vaccines are also being pushed by corporations that just want to make as much money as they can.
Efforts to persuade people to drop their resistance to the vaccines need to begin by listening to them and communicating with them where they are.
Sorry, I have heard them all and from family members despite a sibling dying of Covid at 57–she had a bad immune system, we all die sometime, etc. IMHO they are weak minded morons who believe everything they hear from Republicans and Fox News and nothing that is inconsistent with those talking points. More than anything else it is denial. It sure does not help when our supposed leaders like Congressmen Banks and Grothman put their heads in the sand and say they will not presume to advise their constituents on vaccines because they are not doctors. Of course, that never stops them from ordering women what to do with their health care needs. I am done with all of them. I will try to protect my health—I will get a booster as soon as I can, wear a mask, avoid crowds and Florida and to hell with the morons and Republicans, but I repeat myself.
@ Peter,
Excellent summary! Each infected person is a viral feedlot from which could emerge the next variant. I’m glad there are folks with the patience to talk these people out of their denial and get them to accept that getting vaccinated not only protects them but protects everyone. I lack that patience.
Joel:
Has there been data from reputable sources concerning the longevity of the Covid vaccines? I have not seen much documentation other than innuendo being spouted and then carried forward by doubters of the vaccine validity.
It would also seem to me, taking the dosage every six month (if this is a reality?) is still far better than dying from Covid or being permanently injured from having it.
There is little talking deniers out of avoiding vaccines. They seem stubborn right up to the moment they die in some cases or finally admit they shoulda got in line for the vaccine. We have examples of such here. Their support just feeds the flames of doubt.
With regard to point #4, yes the vaccines do operate on probabilistic principles. But if the consensus seems to be forming that the vaccines effectiveness at preventing infection and transmission is lower than thought back a few months ago, why would this be the time to begin a heavy push to mandate or otherwise figure out ways to socially punish unvaccinated individuals? Every unvaccinated person’s contribution to the collective “harm” is diminished relative to the baseline where no mandates or segregation were being installed, because the risk from the vaccinated is what has changed here. When we thought these were nearly silver bullets, why if you didn’t want them, okay, but now the silver is a bit tarnished and we are supposed to hate on people who took up Joe Biden on his “no mandate” malarkey? I’m vaccinated but know a lot of unvaccinated. Drop all the coercion and even discussion of coercion and it will be an improvement. So what exactly is the point of the Times article in the first place anyway? To devise better communications to encourage vaccinations? Heck, no. It is to give their mostly intolerant audience some “idiocies” to cackle over.