Weekly Indicators for July 5 – 9 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | July 14, 2021 6:58 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

To the surprise of many, interest rates have gone down in the past few weeks, to the point where they have resumed being a positive in my long leading model.

Meanwhile, as the “delta wave” of COVID builds in the unvaccinated States, once again the pandemic will begin to assert control over the economy, at least as to those sections of the country, and may override the leading signals from the model.

