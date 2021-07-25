Weekly Indicators for July 19 – 23 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | July 25, 2021 4:00 pm



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

No visible impact on the economy yet due to the Delta wave. In March 2020, the first indicator to tip over was restaurant reservations. I would expect that to be the first item to suffer now as well.

As usual, clicking over and reading will not only bring you up to the virtual moment, but bring me a penny or two for my efforts.