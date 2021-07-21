The Vaccination/Infection/Political Divergence Where I Am

Barkley Rosser | July 21, 2021 6:27 am



In Virginia, cities and counties are separate, not one containing the other as in most of the US. So I live in the City of Harrisonburg, population about 53,000, which is surrounded by Rockingham County, population about 82,000, both in the Shenandoah Valley about 120 miles southwest of Washington.

In the past Harrisonburg, which contains James Madison University, tended to politically almost perfectly mirror statewide voting outcomes. However, since 2008 essentially it has become solidly liberal Democratic in its voting patterns and who controls the local government. We used to have GOP mayor not long ago, although they were of the moderate “mountain-valley” type who were holdovers from the days of Abe Lincoln when the valley was fairly anti-slavery, and Lincoln’s father was born in the county here (I have met a member of the family, who is tall and lanky and very progressive, working to help out refugees, Tom Lincoln).

OTOH, the county is very Republican, about 3 to 1 in recent voting. It used to moderate mountain-valley but has pretty much gone Trump-mad like most of the party and neighboring West Virginia.

I do not have the exact vaccination numbers, but I know the rate is much higher in the city than in the county. Previously infection rates and so on were about the same between the two, but not anymore.

For July so far, the city has had 6 new cases, but the county has had 64. That’s it.

