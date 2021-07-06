Open thread July 6, 2021 Dan Crawford | July 6, 2021 9:46 am Tags: open thread Comments (5) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Unfortunately there is presently no way to watch The One and Only Dick Gregory that does not require a subscription. My wife and I watched it on Showtime cable last night. I heartily recommend it as a true story of Independence Day celebration. After all, independence is not just a day, but a way of life for some such as Dick Gregory or a way of death for others such as Medgar Evers and MLK.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/05/opinion/we-disagree-on-a-lot-of-things-except-the-danger-of-anti-critical-race-theory-laws.html?smid=tw-share
(‘Stirring up trouble’ can only be a bad thing.)
Public schools lend new meaning to “class bias.”
The “class bias” that I remember best from public school was regarding the economics of the investors’ capital gains preference, which extolled the virtues of asset trading to insure the correct pricing by the genius of markets while eschewing the holding of securities for the purpose of income in the form of interest or dividends. This was taught side by side with economies of scale. I rebelled against this thinking as a high school senior in 1967 also noticing that monopoly fears had taken a back seat in the absence of a Roosevelt as POTUS. Perhaps Orange County, VA, was not far enough south for all that lost cause bravado. Racism was never centric to the cause of corporate America and big finance although it did serve as a convenient misdirection at times.