Almost Record Heat In Death Valley

Barkley Rosser | July 13, 2021 8:42 am



My niece, Erica Werner, is a reporter for the Washington Post. She long covered heated debates in Congress over economic policy, getting on the front page a lot as during the passing of the Covid relief bill earlier this year. But then she moved to South Pasadena, CA a few months ago for family reasons and disappeared from the WaPo front page.

But there she is on today’s front page and above the fold with a story whose headline reads “Just short of an infernal mark” sub-headline “”; Heat tourists’ marvel even as Death Valley temperature fails to reach world record.” Above the story is a photo of a man taking a photo of a woman pointing to a digital thermometer outside the Furnace Creek Visitor Center reading 134 F 56 C,” which would have indeed been an all-time world record high temperature. However, the story reports this thermometer was determined to be unreliable, with the temperature “only” reaching 129 F.

So, from the heat of policy debates in DC to real actual heat in Death Valley for my niece.

