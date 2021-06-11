When The Truth Over Powers Politics . . .

run75441 | June 11, 2021 4:32 pm



Sharing the truth while speaking to a 100% white and 70% male GOP Pennsylvania legislature body and telling them what is more important. PA Representative Brian Sims takes on the Republican majority in the state House.

PA Rep. Brian Sims: “Your boos mean nothing to me as I’ve heard for what you cheer. We are a legislature that has met more times to remove mask mandates, strip executive emergency powers, and overturn free and fair elections than we have to make strategic investments in Pennsylvania’s women, children, and families.”

When the truth hurts, you shut down the microphone. Crooks and Liars, Susie Madrak