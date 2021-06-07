Weekly Indicators for May 31 – June 4 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | June 7, 2021 7:37 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

On the one hand, it’s amazing just how positive the indicators are almost across the board – including long term Treasuries getting relaxed about the inflation scare.

On the other hand, the surge in commodity prices looks like it’s about to bite corporate profits in the rear quadrant.

Also, I’ve tried out a new summary spreadsheet format which should make the concluding information easier to read.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment on the economy and the forecast. And it will reward me with my lunch money for next week.