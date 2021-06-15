Open thread June 15, 2021 Dan Crawford | June 15, 2021 6:45 am Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
With the publication of income tax data from Pro Publica, I am wondering about the pros and cons of having some income tax information being public. I did a bit of research and it appears that there has been at least one media figure advocating for that. That person is Binyamin Appelbuam, lead economics writer at the New York Times. Here’s a segment from a recent column:
I’ve argued that the government should disclose the amounts that everyone pays in income taxes, just as it discloses property taxes. The ProPublica story underscores the argument for transparency: It allows Americans to judge how well the system is working.
As I wrote in 2019, “Publishing a list of millionaires who paid little or no taxes this year could significantly reduce the number of millionaires who pay little or no taxes next year.”
Past disclosures, including the Panama Papers and the revelations about Donald Trump’s finances, have offered glimpses of the prevalence of tax avoidance. This newest data offers something more comprehensive. I hope it is enough to convince people that change is necessary.
The whole article is here: Opinion | The Real Tax Scandal Is What’s Legal – The New York Times (nytimes.com)
In Finland, income tax data is made public. Appelbaum wrote an entire column in 2019 on public disclosure. Opinion | Everyone’s Income Taxes Should Be Public – The New York Times (nytimes.com)
In Finland the day that income tax returns are made available is called National Jealousy Day. For most of us, I don’t think publication of income and taxes paid would be a big deal. For years all presidential candidates released years of income tax data. It was somewhat interesting. But now that we know more from Pro Publica, I think a national database might be worthwhile.