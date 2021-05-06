Fox News Talking Politics with a Sixth Grader

run75441 | May 6, 2021 8:35 am



Unfortunately for himself, the young man was polite and did not school Brian Kilmeade (after his comment) about trump’s inaction in the beginning of the Covid Pandemic causing the delay in returning to school.

During the young man’s comments to Brian Kilmeade, you can see the young woman in the lower left quadrant shaking her head in agreement.

Maybe this can be categorized as talking back to your elders? The youngsters get it right and Brian can’t tolerate it.

Taken from The Majority Report. If you do not wish to listen to it all, go to minutes 2:30 to hear the 6th Grader tell Brian Kilmeade what he thinks and Brian’s reply.