Ahem, Loyola – Chicago Won Over Illinois?
Loyola – Chicago emerged with a convincing 71-58 victory over top-seeded Illinois. This was no “fluky” aberration either as the eighth-seeded Ramblers never trailed and led by six or more for the game’s final 26-plus minutes.
I think Sister Jean must have a direct line to God.
Hey Run, I sort of follow this stuff too and I really thought the Big Ten was a stronger conference than it is proving to be. Baylor convincingly demolished the Badgers after they had played well against North Carolina, Purdue and OSU lost in the first round and while Rutgers, Maryland, Iowa and Michigan are still alive, I am not confident any will make the Sweet Sixteen at this point. Sister Jean will continue to have her weekly stress test although truth be told it was not really close today.
Terry:
I received my Masters degree in 1980 going at night time while I worked at Parker Hannifin Fluid Power, Deplanes. That plant was division headquarters and was the old Hannifin facility. I even had my own parking, 4th from the rear door with mu name stenciled on the concrete. Old facility and old practices. Porter Moser seems like a good coach. This team is not that much different than the team which made it to the quarter finals.
This is a university of 15,000 full time student taught by Jesuits who hunger for your donation (they are cheap in paying). That they can pull together a team that can to this level is interesting.
Businesses also respect the degree so, it did help in acquiring a descent job.
My dad went to medical school at Marquette before the medical school broke off and became the Medical College of Wisconsin. I grew up following Marquette and Wisconsin although I never went to either school. When Marquette won the National Championship in 1977 I was at the University of Michigan—the school which lost 3 games in 1976–all to Bob Knights Indiana Hoosiers including the championship game. I have always had a lot of respect for the Jesuit Schools.