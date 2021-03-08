8 PM EST, Angry Bear may be down for Hardware Update
Hey Gentlemen,
Wanted to give you a heads up that we are upgrading our server hardware to increase performance on our websites tomorrow night (Friday, 3/26) at 7pm CST.
This maintenance will likely result in an extended outage while the hardware is upgraded, which could last up to 2 hours. We are scheduling the upgrade at 7pm CST to minimize impact as much as possible.
Thank you for your patience and have a wonderful weekend!
Just a heads up.
Regards run75441 (Bill H)