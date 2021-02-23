Open thread Feb. 23, 2021 Dan Crawford | February 23, 2021 8:02 am Hot Topics Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/23/upshot/inflation-interest-rates-biden.html?smid=tw-shareWhat the Bond Market Is Telling Us About the Biden EconomyA recent rise in interest rates hints that a recovery is on the way, but it could also mean harder choices ahead on spending.NY Times – Neil Irwin – February 23While Washington debates the size of a new economic rescue plan, the bond market is sending a message: A meaningful acceleration in both growth and inflation in the years ahead looks more likely now than it did just a few weeks ago.That would be mostly good news, suggesting an economy recovering quickly from the pandemic. Interest rates remain very low by historical standards, even for the longest-term securities. Bond prices imply that inflation will be consistent with the Federal Reserve’s target of 2 percent annual rises in consumer prices, not a more worrisome spiral. …