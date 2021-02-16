Open thread Feb. 16, 2021 Dan Crawford | February 16, 2021 8:33 am Tags: open thread Comments (4) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
February 16, 2021COVID-19, experts and the mediaOn February 4th, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) published an editorial * which suggested that the actions of most government’s in mishandling the COVD-19 pandemic could be described as ‘social murder’. They write:“The ‘social murder’ of populations is more than a relic of a bygone age. It is very real today, exposed and magnified by covid-19. It cannot be ignored or spun away. Politicians must be held to account by legal and electoral means, indeed by any national and international constitutional means necessary. State failures that led us to two million deaths are ‘actions’ and ‘inactions’ that should shame us all.”The biggest state failure of them all is the UK Chancellor persuading the UK Prime Minister to ignore his expert scientific advisers last autumn.This damning verdict should come as no surprise, as in most countries most medics have despaired at the failure of politicians to be able to lockdown hard and early. Time and time again leaders want to delay what is inevitable, which just means that more people die, and the lockdowns when they come last longer than if they had been put in place earlier. Equally academic economists with some expertise in pandemics have despaired when governments have used the economy as an excuse for not saving lives, because these economists know there is no trade-off between health and the economy beyond a few weeks…. * https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n314– Simon Wren-Lewis
February 15, 2021CoronavirusUSCases ( 28,317,703)Deaths ( 498,203)IndiaCases ( 10,925,311)Deaths ( 155,840)UKCases ( 4,047,843)Deaths ( 117,396)FranceCases ( 3,469,539)Deaths ( 82,226)GermanyCases ( 2,346,876)Deaths ( 65,949)MexicoCases ( 1,992,794)Deaths ( 174,207)CanadaCases ( 826,924)Deaths ( 21,311)ChinaCases ( 89,772)Deaths ( 4,636)
