Lil·li·pu·tians

Ken Melvin | February 13, 2021 4:48 pm



The Slightly Less Than August

Back in the days of Adm. Rickover’s Navy, we were taught the technical term CRUD for the radioactive metallic deposits found in the reactor’s coolant system, that the word stood for Chalk River Undetermined Deposits, Chalk River being a river in Canada with a Nuclear Lab named after it, which was mostly true excepting maybe the part about heavy water. This was long, long before the Republican Party started sending the likes of: Richard Shelby, Tommy Tuberville, Dan Sullivan, John Boozman, Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Mike Crapo, Jim Risch, Todd Young, Mike Braun, Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst, Jerry Moran, Roger Marshall, Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, John Kennedy, Susan Collins, Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley, Steve Daines, Deb Fischer, Tom Tillis, John Hoeven, Kevin Cramer, Rob Portman, Jim Inhofe, James Lankford, Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott, John Thune, Mike Rounds, Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty, John Cornyn, Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Shelley Moore Capito, Ron Johnson, John Barrasso, and Cynthia Lummis to the US Senate.

Crud sounds right, has that certain ring. This lot is also remindful of Swift’s Lilliputians, a small, mean people. Some of the synonyms for Lilliputian are: illiberal, insular, narrow, narrow-minded, petty, sectarian, small minded, … Speaking of sectarian, what does Trump have on Kevin McCarthy?

From the Idiots are Coming to The Idiots are Here. The invasion began with Gingrich’s War on America. Instead of capable representatives, some states began sending cultural representatives to deal with the governance of the Nation. Never mind that some of the cultures was suspect, nor that some of those sent weren’t genuine anything, excepting, maybe sorry. Their culture could be described as being Ignorant and Damned Proud of It. It has come to this; a majority of Republican Congress Members who are not of much account.

Yet, why would forty some US Senators vote to acquit a man they know full well to be guilty of inciting an insurrection against the US Congress? Never mind the CYA he’s out of office, it was settled early, constitutionally, by procedural vote; it is really only being used as cover. As in, cover me I’m going in? Hardly. These are neither people of good character, nor of bravery. These are those of the type who always think of themselves first. After all, their very careers were at stake. To hell with America.

Perhaps they were afraid of being primaried, of losing their job. The effectiveness with which the Tea Party, circa 2009, employed the art of Tyranny by Minority was not lost on one Donald J. Trump. With a small minority, one could crush a primary candidate. Trump saw that he could extort the whole of the Republican Party with such a threat; that neither the party or a candidate could win without his minority of deplorables.

Twice now we have seen a Senate Trial of Donald Trump. Twice now we have seen almost half of a jury refuse to consider the evidence; needn’t bother, their minds were already made up. Believe is something you choose to do. Nothing hard about that; any child could manage. This was a task for statesmen, people of good character. This lot simply wasn’t up to the task.