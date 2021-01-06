Huge!
The wins in Georgia are huge. Now, if Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina can just come up with their own Stacy Abrams, we could see a snowball effect that would change American politics forever. Well, at least, for a long time.
Some might think that this outcome along with its portents can solve the electoral college problem. It doesn’t. Doesn’t solve the problem of someone as unfit as Mitch McConnell tyrannizing the nation. The few Republican Senators of any account need to rise up and demand that he step down from all leadership roles. Because? Because he is an unfit human.
As anyone who has been known to have written more that few programs knows, the bugs will out. The next two years would be an opportune time to begin the debugging.
Ken:
Not so “Yuge.”
The Dems always, always end up in a situation where they have to pull a rabbit out of the hat just like Bullwinkle on Rocky the Flaying Squirrel . . .
I am tired of “wrong hat,” photo-finishes, and close wins. Why can’t Dems just kick Repub’s ass and be done with this? Put thse JA**es away for once so they can not recover for a decade or more. Why aren’t they all over McConnell and Kentucky voting?
He is such an over confident little sh*t. He has not done much in his entire life other than be a weasel.
Dems are just toying with Repubs and they think we are weak.
We should have won more states.
Rocky and Bullwinkle – Hey Rocky Watch Me Pull a Rabbit Out Of My Hat
Run,
Rep turnout was immense, and they have a large advantage in “location, location, location”.
Ken,
Stacy Abrams’ Fair Fight is working in all of those states, and about 15 more. This win will embolden registration and anti-suppression actions in a whole lot of states.
In the 3, plus Louisianna, blacks are about one-third of the population.