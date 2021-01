Peter Dorman | January 11, 2021 4:06 am



At his rally before the invasion of the Capitol, Trump said to his minions:

And after this, we’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you. We’re going to walk down– We’re going to walk down. Anyone you want, but I think right here, we’re going to walk down to the Capitol.

But then he ducked back into the White House to watch the whole thing on TV. That’s how you know he’s Richard III and not Henry V.