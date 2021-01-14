Covid related deaths to accelerate
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a dire warning about what is to come for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its latest ensemble projections.
The agency believes that as many as 92,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 in the next three weeks despite the rollout of the vaccine. This represents a 25% increase in total COVID-related deaths, which have now topped over 384,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The CDC’s forecast also suggests that total COVID deaths will reach up to 477,000 by Feb. 6.