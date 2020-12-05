Weekly Indicators for November 30 – December 4 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | December 5, 2020 11:07 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There is more evidence of weakening of the coincident data, probably as the result of the completely out of control pandemic. Some of that is probably due to new restrictions, some to winter weather causing people to curtail some activities, and some (probably most of all) to people becoming much more cautious about any activity that causes them to come into contract with others.

As usual, clicking over and reading rewards me just a little bit for my efforts.