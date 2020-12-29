Open thread Dec. 29, 2020 Dan Crawford | December 29, 2020 8:25 am Tags: open thread Comments (3) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Every time I think I have seen the worst of them, I get my mind changed. Add in his cousin and that is quite the family.
“Monsters of 2020: Sonny Perdue
He spent the year campaigning for Trump while harming poor people and food workers during a pandemic
Then there were the full-on MAGA-bots like, say, Sonny Perdue, Georgia politician and agribusiness entrepreneur who became agriculture secretary. He spent his 2020 like he spent the other years of his Washington stint: flattering his boss at every opportunity, and lavishing largesse on political allies while undercutting poor people and food-system workers.
Perdue is a kind of an easy-going Southern version of the president he served so zealously. Like Trump, he’s a former Democrat who ascended to political power (in Perdue’s case, Georgia governor) in a stunning 2002 upset. As governor, from 2003 until 2011, he celebrated the state’s legacy of chattel slavery—signing 2009 legislation making April “Confederate History and Heritage Month,” honoring the “more than 90,000 brave men and women who served the Confederate States of America.” He was an early adopter of race-motivated voter suppression, signing into law one of the nation’s first “strict” ID laws.
Purdue’s voter-fraud myth turned legislation merged with another racist
fantasy, also fervently indulged by Trump, that undocumented immigrants
burden taxpayers by siphoning welfare benefits. “It is simply unacceptable for people to sneak into this country illegally on Thursday, obtain a government-issued ID on Friday, head for the welfare office on Monday, and cast a vote on Tuesday,” he declared, backing up his false and harsh words with a crackdown on undocumented workers. His anti-immigrant machinations worked all too well, creating a crippling labor shortage for Georgia’s immigrant-dependent farms and poultry slaughterhouses.”
Around 1960, I was a New York Post paperboy in the Bronx. I got a new route which for several reasons had the potential to get a lot of new customers. I figured the surest way to win them would be to give them a week free — but (the big but) I also realized that they would be reluctant to get “involved” with some 16 year old going from door to door. So I brainstormed it (got from a Reader’s Digest piece) and came up with free coupons.
Now, it was a different psychology. When they opened the door I stuck the coupon in their hand and said: “This coupon entitles you to a free week of the New York Post.” Now they had money to spend in only one place — and they handed it back to me. 😉
I see an equivalent glitch in selling Andrew Strom’s proposal for regularly scheduled union ballots at every private workplace. Some deep social instinct tells us (tells most people anyway; myself, I am never short of grandiosity when it comes to thing I can sell something) that if nobody else isn’t talking about something, it’s a waste of time (don’t give it a second thought) trying to talk about it: an endless loop apparently.
My latest ploy to get around that is to paint “everybody else” in a corner and show them there is nothing left but unions and no way left than mandated elections. Briefly, I say EITC transfers a measly 2% of income while 40% of workers earn less than what we think should be the minimum wage — and — that the minimum wage cannot be pegged any higher than the lousiest labor contract (raise as high as 7% labor costs Walmart could pay employees and you put 25% labor costs McDonald’s out of business — and everyone in between).
My latest spam on the topic can be found here:
