Open thread Dec. 1, 2020
Nut Job?
This is rich in comparison to what Mr. Graham extensively supported over the last 4 years. “Calling President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) a “nutjob” on Monday as he urged voters to help Republicans retain control of the Senate by winning the crucial Georgia runoff elections.”
OMB nominee Neera Tanden was a former Obama administration official who now leads the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress.
Wouldn’t it be the frosting on the cake which is rather thin right now due to the expected wins as compared to what had happened in the 2020 Election. I mean Dems taking both seats in Georgia. It always appears like we have these high expectations based upon polls, news, etc. that come crashing down in the end. Getting tired of being disappointed in the outcomes after so much bravado of Democrat’s great expectations.
“Nutjob” is laughable coming from Graham.
Possibly this may not matter to some, but Neera Tanden repeatedly demeaned and sought to destroy a Democratic member of the House of Representatives who had served in the military in Iraq and who is an active reserve major. Tanden was incensed that the honored officer and Representative was trying to foster peace in Syria.
There is so much more, but this is easily enough for me to understand character.Post Comment