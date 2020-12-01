Open thread Dec. 1, 2020 Dan Crawford | December 1, 2020 8:27 am Tags: open thread Comments (29) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Nut Job?
This is rich in comparison to what Mr. Graham extensively supported over the last 4 years. “Calling President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) a “nutjob” on Monday as he urged voters to help Republicans retain control of the Senate by winning the crucial Georgia runoff elections.”
OMB nominee Neera Tanden was a former Obama administration official who now leads the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress.
Wouldn’t it be the frosting on the cake which is rather thin right now due to the expected wins as compared to what had happened in the 2020 Election. I mean Dems taking both seats in Georgia. It always appears like we have these high expectations based upon polls, news, etc. that come crashing down in the end. Getting tired of being disappointed in the outcomes after so much bravado of Democrat’s great expectations.
“Nutjob” is laughable coming from Graham.
Possibly this may not matter to some, but Neera Tanden repeatedly demeaned and sought to destroy a Democratic member of the House of Representatives who had served in the military in Iraq and who is an active reserve major. Tanden was incensed that the honored officer and Representative was trying to foster peace in Syria.
There is so much more, but this is easily enough for me to understand character.
Anne,
Tulsi Gabbard deserves no defense. She was no more trying to promote peace than flying in the air. She was trying to promote war on the people she wanted to fight.
Fortunately Dems don’t have to deal with her any longer. Figure she shows up on Fox News after January, and then a couple of years down the road she relocates and runs for office as a Republican.
Chilling and abhorrent, the attacks on an honored veteran of Iraq and serving military officer and Democratic Congressional Representative. A veteran military officer and member of Congress who cares for peace, and for that needs to be destroyed.
Me, I honor and admire in turn the veteran major and Representative. I am only thankful for such a soldier and legislator.
Neera Tanden chose to repeatedly attack a military volunteer, a veteran of Iraq, an honored and active reserve major, a Democratic member of the House of Representatives, elected by 77.4% of the voters after the scurrilous attacks. A military officer and Representative attacked for working for peace.
I do understand character and lack of character.
Wishfully going out on a limb: A Senate Republican mutiny, lead, perhaps, by Romney, Murkoski, and Collins cleans house, er, senate. Something about tyranny …
ken:
When it is convenient, these three will always take a bow and vote yes in committee and no in the final vote. I can still be surprised, wrong, in error, flummoxed, etc. if they really do finally vote with Dems.
Run,
But even if they do vote Dem sometime, it won’t be to end the filibuster. And without that ended, nothing happens.
EM:
Voting is committee is not the same as voting in session. If you vote yea in committee, I would expect them to vote yea in session. They do not do so in session even though their vote was yea in committee. That is what I am saying.
Chilling and abhorrent, the attacks on an honored veteran of Iraq and serving military officer and Democratic Congressional Representative. A veteran military officer and member of Congress who cares for peace, and for that needs to be destroyed.
Me, I honor and admire in turn the veteran major and Representative. I am only thankful for such a soldier and legislator.
anne:
Do you like Tom Cotton? Now before you answer, I am an XMarine Sergeant. A Lieutenant Colonel (Army) once said to me, I had more authority than he did. He was talking functional. So she got it wrong for whatever reason. Do you like Lindsey Graham? I do not and he is an XAir Force Colonel or a wing-wiper as we would call them. Tom Cotton will be the next trump and with a brain..
Fortunately Senator Joe McCarthy was finally stopped in attacking the loyalty of citizens by the chief counsel for the US Army. However, we have come to the point now where an honored serving military officer, a Democratic member of Congress, can be demeaned and the demeaning person is to be rewarded by Democrats.
I am appalled.
Chilling and abhorrent, the attacks on an honored veteran of Iraq and serving military officer and Democratic Congressional Representative. A veteran military officer and member of Congress who cares for peace, and for such caring needs to be destroyed.
Me, I honor and admire in turn the veteran major and Representative. I am only thankful for such a soldier and legislator and voice for peace..
Possibly this may not matter to some, but Neera Tanden repeatedly demeaned and sought to destroy a Democratic member of the House of Representatives who had served in the military in Iraq and who is an active reserve major. Tanden was incensed that the honored officer and Representative was trying to foster peace in Syria.
There is so much more, but this is easily enough for me to understand character.
If it takes dragging Trump out of the White House, can we at least get a mug shot out of it.
Neera Tanden repeatedly demeaned and sought to ruin an American military officer, a major who had volunteered for service and served in Irag, an honored office and a Democratic member of Congress elected with 74.4% of the vote.
I understand what serving America with honor, with conscience means.
I do understand honor and decency.
That is “Iraq.”
Imagine an American soldier, a soldier of honor and conscience is treated with disdain and vilified and there are those who would abandon that soldier. Where is the “decency”?
Some decent people take offense at a single House member accepting a fully paid trip from supporters of a mass murdering war criminal in order to talk to that mass murdering war criminal about which Islamic terrorists he is allowed to kill.
Run,
You need to recall the ARRA negotiations in 2009. Collins, Spectre and Snowe voted to end debate in exchange for determining the siz and shape of the stimulus.
McConnell was out raged. He kicked Spectre out of the party; forced Snowe into retirement; and intimidated Collins into becoming the rubber stamp she is today. If she had not had so long a time left before her next election, he would have gotten rid of her.
Steep price for going against him, and it hasn’t happened more than once or twice by Senators totally safe from his power(McCain, Romney).
It’s going to be a brutal 2 years.
EM:
What do you do with a bully? You wait, pick a time, and then you confront them in the most public of ways reminding it you can not be bullied in the same fashion as Snowe, Spectre, or others so when he takes you down, it goes with you. McConnell is not used to be challenged in such a fashion. If one does it, then maybe the rest will follow.
The person nominated to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget, previously chose to repeatedly demean and vilify an American soldier, a soldier who served in Iraq, a soldier now serving as an honored major in the active reserves. This soldier was elected and reelected to Congress as a Democrat, receiving 77.4% of the vote even after the vilification. The reason for the vilification was that this Democratic member of Congress, this soldier, sought to work for peace in Syria.
The soldier, the Democratic member of Congress, so awfully treated, happens to be a multi-ethnic woman.
Yawn
The person nominated to be the director of the OMB, previously chose to repeatedly demean and vilify an American soldier, a soldier who served in Iraq, a soldier now serving as an honored major in the active reserves. This soldier was elected and reelected to Congress as a Democrat, receiving 77.4% of the vote even after the vilification. The reason for the vilification was that this Democratic member of Congress, this soldier, sought to work for peace in Syria.
The soldier, the Democratic member of Congress, so shamefully treated, happens to be a multi-ethnic woman.
When I was young my grandfather once explained and described McCarthyism to me. Grandfather was a soldier, and McCarthyism was a personal affront. This was why the words against McCarthyism by Chief Counsel of the Army Joseph Welch were so important to grandfather.
I realize now that there are Democrats who have come to embrace McCarthyism. What sadness.
Good, Lord.
I was raised to respect and feel indebted to a soldier who served for me with honor. To attempt to ruin an honorable soldier, a member of Congress, a member of Congress from my own political party, a person seeking peace for us all, would be unthinkable and I realize what a tragedy this is.
Ron,
Startling, isn’t it?
fixed it