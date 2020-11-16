Topical thread…who voted for who?
Via Truthout comes this thought:
In 2016, the big takeaway was that 53 percent of white women voters cast their ballots in favor of Donald Trump, according to exit polls, helping cement his victory. But, in 2020, white women voters surpassed their 2016 levels of support as, according to exit polls, 55 percent of white women turned out to vote for the president…
Via the New York Times exit poll reporting reflects this impression from the Edison Research polling.
It must be remembered that there is broad geographic inhomogeneity in these stats.Post Comment