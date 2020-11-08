The 2020 Presidential and Senate races: a postmortem

When I pushed the “toss-ups”, by lowering the threshold from 3% to 1%, NC, GA, and FL also became “lean Biden” States.

And here’s what the last one looked like:

Way back in June I started writing nowcasts for the 2020 elections. Here’s what my very first map looked like:

Here’s how the election actually turned out, based on results through today (note: Alaska has only counted 50% of its votes, so the outcome there is still unknown):

Two weeks ago, I wrote

“The “blue wall” is extremely likely to hold. And if it does, Trump’s chances of victory are foreclosed.”

That turned out to be right on point.

Further, last week, and almost every week beforehand, I included a sentence like this:

“Even so, Biden still has 279 “solid” or “likely” Electoral votes, enough to win without any “leaning” or toss-up States.” That turned out to be the most prudent caution, as on average the polls missed very badly this year. The below 2 maps contrast the actual results with Nate Silver’s polling average for each State, 1st for the Presidency and 2nd for the Senate races, using the following color code:

0 – 1.9% deviation – no color

2% – 3.9% deviation – light color

4% – 5.9% deviation – medium color

6% or more deviation – dark color

Here’s the deviations from Nate’s numbers for the Presidency:

And here they are for the Senate:

The median deviation in his percentages for Biden was -5.2%. In not even a single State was the deviation 2% or more in favor of Biden. The median deviation in his percentages for Democrats running for the Senate was even worse, at -6.6%.

By contrast, Larry Sabato’s final Presidential forecast only missed on North Carolina:

The median forecast in Sam Wang’s model at the Princeton Election Consortium was also too optimistic, but he correctly always included a map of what would happen if Trump outperformed the polls by 3%:

And yet another alternative approach that was much better was the Cook Political Report’s “Swingometer,” which was explained thusly:

“How it Works: Start with the results of the previous election, adjusted for demographic change since 2016. Then, adjust the sliders below to see how shifts in turn out and support among five demographic groups could swing the Electoral College.”