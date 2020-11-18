Economy still expanding, but with retail consumption outpacing production

Retail sales were reported up +0.3%. After adjusting for inflation, which was just slightly above 0, real retail sales were up +0.2%. Despite the pandemic, sales have continued to set new all time records:

As I have said many times in the past, historically consumption has slightly led employment by several months, albeit with a lot of noise. It has almost universally done so for the entire 70+ year history that both measures have been kept. Basically, the demand for goods and services drives hiring to fulfill that demand (or at least to an increase in hours employed) typically within a few months later. Here’s the latest update (YoY retail sales /2 for scale):

And consumption as measured by retail sales has had an even closer relationship with aggregate hours:

Here is a close-up on the past year for each:

Because sales have not just recovered, but on a YoY basis have continued to accelerate, I expect employment and hours worked to continue to show gains for the next several months, despite the pandemic, unless partial or total closures are ordered by State governments.

These two important measures show an economy still in expansion, but with retail consumption outpacing manufacturing production.