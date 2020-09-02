Eric Kramer | September 2, 2020 5:25 am



The Post Office is Trump’s responsibility. He appointed the Postmaster General. If he had asked for more funding, he would have gotten it. If there is any delay in delivering ballots this November, it’s on Trump.

The integrity of the election is on Trump. He runs the intelligence services and is responsible for preventing foreign interference. With his leadership, Congress would have provided more funds to help states deal with the disruption caused by COVID-19. Any delay in counting ballots is on Trump.

The continuing deaths and economic hardship caused by COVID-19 is now on Trump. It has been 6 months now since it was clear that COVID-19 would kill tens of thousands of people and wreck the economy. If Trump had led a federal effort to massively ramp up testing capacity, we could be testing 20 million people a day now. Everyone with COVID would quickly be identified and quarantined. The epidemic would be over and we could all go back to work and school and ordinary life. Every death, layoff, and eviction that occurs now on is on him.

The looting and violence in American cities is on Trump. If he acknowledged the legitimacy of the protests and supported a reasonable police reform bill, the country would come together. There would be no opportunity for looters or violent counter-protesters. The frustration, chaos, and violence in our cities is on him.

Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress can’t make Trump do his job, but at this point it doesn’t matter. He’s President. It’s all on him. Call him out.