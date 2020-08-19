Why, in the face of the worst US economy since the Great Depression, is the stock market near record highs?

As I type this, the S&P 500 is close to setting an all-time record. Last week it came within 0.2% of doing so:

All of this in the face of the worst quarterly decline in GDP ever in Q2, and continuing unemployment over 10%. What’s going on?

Before I continue further, let me emphasize that I am not giving investment advice, and I do not believe there is any “actionable information” for investors in this post. But I do think there is a decent explanation for the huge bifurcation between the economy as a whole and the stock market.

There are 3 points to be made:

1. Background longer term fundamental factors for the economy are very positive.

2. All other industrialized countries besides the US have controlled the pandemic.

3. Market gains are completely bifurcated and are essentially limited to the 6 biggest players in the global economy and in home delivery.

Let’s go in order.