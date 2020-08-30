Former Deputy PMG Ron Stroman discusses mail delays and threats to the election
Former Deputy Postmaster General Ron Stroman was on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace. His take on the Senate hearing yesterday, the delays going on at the Postal Service, and the risks for voting by mail is fantastic. Stroman believes that there is a ‘significant question’ whether delays in mail are intentional, and he expresses concerns over the disenfranchisement of thousands of voters in light of significant delays in mail delivery.
I had more to this and somehow deleted it. So, I am starting over with “why” I think we need to heed former Deputy Post Master General’s concerns.
Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) asked PMG Louis DeJoy, “Will you be bringing back any mail sorting machines that have been removed?” To which PMG Louis DeJoy answered, “There is no intention to do that, they are not needed.” This occurred during a Senate Homeland Security & Government Affairs Committee. I am not sure if Senator Peters pursued this further; but, I believe this needs a “Why” question and maybe 4 more until he has satisfied he has an answer to a potential problem such as a lack of capacity. PMG Louis DeJoy does not look like the type who would wander around a Postal Sorting facility such as located in Pontiac, Michigan from which 12 of these machines were removed. Pontiac, MI is a major sorting facility which might cause issues with ballots being delivered timely. There is more to DeJoy’s answer than we do not need them anymore.
And the old machines, what happened to them?
I do not believe MI Senator Gary Peters considered these machines could not be brought back as PMG DeJoy trashed them already. He failed to ask the questions to find out if we are in danger. We now know that if DeJoy is wrong or purposely doing this to, the nation is in trouble. However, there is still time to ask the questions and consider an alternative. Our Senators just need to do it. A few could have been left in place as much more experienced postal management would have considered.
I’m in a situation where I have to vote by mail. In midsummer I checked and confirmed my registration. Then I received my primary ballot — 16 days after the primary. It took at least a month to reach me, 500 miles and one firmly closed border from my home.
I discovered that my district won’t be mailing out ballots until September 18. At that speed, they’d get my vote back around thanksgiving.
But in nosing around I found another way for me to vote, the Federal Write In Absentee Ballot. https://www.fvap.gov/fwab-privacy-notice
I filled it out and mailed it today. With luck, it will travel 500 miles in less than 60 days. I hope.
Unfortunately, it cannot be used by people still resident in the US. https://www.justice.gov/crt/uniformed-and-overseas-citizens-absentee-voting-act
But they still have the crawl-over-broken-glass option, which I would choose too, if I could.
Good luck to us all.
I am in Michigan and I was waiting for a shipment of stamps to arrive which took more than two weeks. When I complained, I was told it was because of Covid. Which may be true. Then too, they took 12 sorting machines out of the main sorting facility for Michigan – Pontiac. The plus side is we can take our ballots over to the township drop box which is not far and if they still have it. I see no reason why they would not; but, I will have to check. Good luck and be safe!
Recalling our exchanges back in 06, 07, 08, … your clear voice. Good to hear.