Eric Kramer | July 18, 2020 3:30 pm



A month ago, when the public health community was warning about the dangers of premature opening and our reality show President was turning mask-wearing into a culture war issue, David Henderson and Jonathan Lipow decided to use precious space on the Wall Street Journal op ed page to publish an essay titled “The Data Are In: It’s Time for Major Reopening” (ungated at the link). They argue that “populationwide lockdowns should end” and even suggest that social distancing has been harmful. OK, then, I guess there’s no need to second-guess re-opening bars in Florida or Arizona. And no need to worry about testing and contact tracing, despite the fact that one of the papers they cite to support their position recommends it. And no need to tear our hair out worrying about masks. It’s all good.