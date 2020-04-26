Weekly Indicators for April 19 – 23 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal democrat
Weekly Indicators for April 19 – 23 at Seeking Alpha
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.
The coincident and short term leading indicators, as expected, continue to be awful — probably the worst since the Great Depression.
Whether this downturn can be turned off relatively quickly, or whether it metasticizes into something far worse and far longer is going to be determined by the wisdom – or lack thereof – of those few people at the very top of the US and State governments. The outcomes might be extremely different if they are determined at State levels.
So we are doomed.
