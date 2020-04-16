(Dan here…simultaneous and probably related is the declining testing being done currently, and the federal lack of keeping track of nursing home and other long term care facilities deaths, as this group double downs on the “re-0pening” without precaution.)

Washington Post reports:

If all roads in Michigan lead to the state capitol, conservative protesters on Wednesday made sure they were closed.

For miles, thousands of drivers clogged the streets to demand Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) ease restrictions and allow them to go back to work. They drowned downtown Lansing, Mich., in a cacophony of honking. They blared patriotic songs from car radios, waving all sorts of flags from the windows — President Trump flags, American flags and the occasional Confederate flag.

…

As The Washington Post reported earlier this week, conservative groups such as the Heritage Foundation and American Legislative Exchange Council are urging GOP lawmakers and the White House to push back against public health experts in a bid to reopen the economy as quickly as possible.

…

Elsewhere, protests similar to the one in Michigan played out in North Carolina and Ohio, as conservative protesters swarmed the capitol grounds to urge Govs. Roy Cooper (D) and Mike DeWine (R), respectively, to ease restrictions and reopen the economy. In Ohio, some in MAGA gear pressed themselves up against the windows of the Capitol building, photos in the Columbus Dispatch show.