Coronavirus dashboard for April 9: Are new cases peaking? Or is a lack of testing failing to pick up continued spread

Here is the update through yesterday (April 8) (NOTE: significant new developments in italics)

I’ve changed the format, moving the “just the facts, ma’am” data to the top, and comments to the end.

The four most important metrics are starred (***) below.

Number: up +32,509 to 432,438 (vs. 33,787 peak on April 4)







***Rate of increase: day/day: 8% (vs. 10% for the past week, and 9% on April 7)





The exponential growth rate began to fall from 35% on March 24. It now looks like in the past 10 days or so it has been in a new, slowly decelerating trend, declining by between -0.5% and -1%/day. Here’s a good graph of that trend if a few days old:



State lockdowns appear to be working.

Ben Engebreth is tracking coronvirus infection and testing numbers for each State, with graphs, here. Also, there is an awesome interactive tool to measure infections and other data for various countries and US States at 91-divoc.com.

Number of deaths and infections and rate of increase of testing (from COVID Tracking Project)

***Number of deaths: Total 14,405, up +1,874 day/day

Rate: increase of 15% day/day vs. average of 16% in past week

Number of tests: 141,309 down -4,796 vs. 155,063 recent peak on April 6

Rate: decrease -3% vs. number of tests previous day

Tests pending result: 17,228 vs. 16,557 on April 7 day/day

Comparison of rates of increase in documented infections vs. testing

Infections +8% vs. Tests -3% day/day

Result: The rate of testing appeared to be catching up a little bit to the spread of the virus, but has stalled again in the past week at about 140,000/day. It remains far below what is needed, which is probably now at least 250,000/day, and is falling further behind.

Ratio of tests to positives for infection (from COVID Tracking Project) Number: 141,309 new tests vs. 30,570 new diagnosed infections



***Ratio: 4.6:1

In South Korea, where aggressive testing has led to a near-total disappearance of new cases, the inflection point where the number of new daily cases plateaued was reached when the ratio of tests to new cases found reached 15:1. Any ratio less than that suggests that not enough testing is being done. Yesterday’s ratio of 4.6:1 is not only far behind, but has gotten worse in the past 4 days. I am very concerned that we face a situation similar to what we had a month ago, where insufficient testing was hiding the spread of the virus. That the percentage of positive results to total tests keeps rising only heightens that concern — i.e., we are not looking for new potential breakouts.