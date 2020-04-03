Coronavirus dashboard for April 2: nationwide lockdown nearly complete, but the surge in testing has completely stalled

– by New Deal democrat

Here is the update through yesterday (April 1)

Close to 90% of the US population is now under lockdown, and it appears to be lowering the rate of exponential growth of new infections.

But testing in the past 6 days has plateaued at about 100,000/day and is not keeping pace at all with the growth in new infections. We will not be able to transition from the Sledgehammer of lockdowns to the scalpel of aggressive testing and quarantines until this changes. Deaths continue to climb at a steady exponential rate consistent with infections 2 weeks ago.

To transition to a South Korea style program, we also need to be able to trace infections and quarantine those newly infected. For that we need millions of thermometers, masks, and other equipment. There is no indication at all that this is happening.

The four most important metrics are starred (***) below.

Number and rate of increase of Reported Infections (from Johns Hopkins via arcgis.com) Number: up +27,089 to 216,722 (vs. +25,023 on March 31)

***Rate of increase: day/day: 14% (vs. 34.6% baseline, 18% for the past week, and 15% on March 31) The exponential rate of growth in US cases has begun to slow:

Ben Engebreth is started tracking coronvirus infection and testing numbers for each state, with graphs, here.