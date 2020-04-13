Coronavirus dashboard for April 13: Plateauing and stasis

Here is the update through yesterday (April 13). The bottom line is that infections and deaths appear to have plateaued, while there has been no progress towards any “test, trace, and quarantine” regimen that is the necessary next step; and to the contrary Trump appears to be bound and determined to try to reverse lockdowns anyway.

Yesterday marked the lowest number of new infections in 7 days, and the smallest % increase since early March.

US States and population in total lockdown, business lockdown, and partial restrictions – no changes in past 24 hours Below are the States that have not gone to lockdown orders:

Partial restrictions on business (bars, restaurants): 5 States (IA, ND^, NE, UT*^, WY^) 9.7 million, 2.9%

School closure only: 2 States (AR^, SD*) 3.9 million, 1.2%

*some local areas under lockdowns

^restrictions on or quarantine of travelers from out of State

US States with “test, trace, and quarantine” programs – no changes

Under development: 6 States: CT, MA, MD, NJ, NY, UT

Summary for April 13