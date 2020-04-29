Abbreviated coronavirus dashboard for April 29: actual good news on testing, deaths 

NewDealdemocrat | April 29, 2020 1:28 pm



Here is the update through yesterday (April 28). This is somewhat abbreviated since I want to post about a couple of other items.

As usual, new items of significance are in italics. Yesterday was the 3rd day in a row of not just significantly increased testing, but actual lower number of infections found by that testing – a very good sign. The 7 day average of deaths also moved into significant decline. At least those States which are sticking with a “crush the curve” strategy appear to be turning the corner.

Here are yesterday’s numbers.

Number and rate of increase of Reported Infections (from Johns Hopkins via arcgis.com) Number: up +24,114 to 1,012,583 (vs. day/day high of +36,161 on April 24)

Figure 1 ***US Rate of increase: day/day: 2% (vs. 3% for the past week and 2% on April 27



The trend seems to be a slight decrease in the number of new cases. Number of deaths and infections and rate of increase of testing (from COVID Tracking Project) ***Number of deaths: Total 52,525, increase of +2,197 day/day





Seven day average of deaths: 1,722 vs. 2,058 peak on April 21 (this is important because many fewer deaths are recorded by the States over the weekend, and there is a jump in reports on Tuesdays.





Rate: increase of 4% day/day vs. average of 4% in past week

Number of tests: 200,233 (vs. 300,833 daily peak on April 25*)**

Ratio of positive tests to total: 8.3:1 (vs. 8.7 on April 27)





NOTE that in the past two weeks, as shown in the graph above, the percentage of positive to total tests has declined from about 20% to 12% in a fairly straight line. That’s an average of 4% a week. If this should continue, within two weeks that percentage will be down to 5% or below. That translates into a ratio of better than 15:1 total to positive tests, and is my threshold, based on the history of South Korea, when lockdowns can begin to be judiciously lifted and a regimen of “test, trace, and isolate” can be begun. *ex.-Calif clearing its backlog Summary for April 29