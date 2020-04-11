BBC shows how to open a segment oc COVID-19
Vua Econospeak, hat tip commenter Ken Melvin for this example from Crooks and Liars of a BBC anchor being straight forward:
Thanks for posting, Dan. Last week PBS’s Newshour interviewed two EMTs from NY State. They spoke of 24 hr shifts, crying at the end of a shift, the almost certainty of their contracting Covid-19, … Pay? $37K/yr without healthcare’
40% of the nation's workforce is not making enough to live on. This growing inequity began around 1980; maybe before. It isn't about there not being enough income, it is about the distribution.