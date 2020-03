NewDealdemocrat | March 25, 2020 6:35 am



Lockdowns work

1. San Francisco (lockdown ordered March 16) vs. New York City (lockdown ordered March 20)

2. San Francisco vs. Miami-Dade County (no lockdown)



3. Kentucky vs. Tennessee



4. Italy



Lockdowns work. We only need complete lockdowns a few weeks, during which we ramp up manufacture and supplies to test kits and emergency medical equipment like masks and ventilators.