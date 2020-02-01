run75441 | February 1, 2020 11:33 pm



Elizabeth Warren

Listen or read, your choice. This is presidential material for our troubled nation.

WOW. Chief Justice John Roberts just had to read aloud Sen. Elizabeth Warren's question…about whether he loses credibility for presiding over a trial without witnesses or evidence. https://t.co/vG08pjmhZH pic.twitter.com/G79ZdRljZj — Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) January 30, 2020

While other senators were throwing questions at opponents, Warren decided to ask whether the Chief Justice has hurt the credibility of the Supreme Court by participating in a trial with no witnesses or evidence. And Roberts had to read the question per the rules of the Senate.

“At a time when large majorities of Americans have lost faith in government, does the fact that the chief justice is presiding over an impeachment trial in which Republican senators have thus far refused to allow witnesses or evidence contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the chief justice, the Supreme Court and the Constitution?”

Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) responded to Warren’s query, “I would not say that it contributes to a loss of confidence in the chief justice, I think the chief justice has presided admirably.”

When you play the stooge, one has to expect to be labeled as a stooge.