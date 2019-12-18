The field was rigid and closed until Mark Thoma’s Economist’s View opened the debate to all comers
Noah Smith’s The End of Econ Blogging’s Golden Age, Bloomberg Opinion. December 17, 2019.
“If someone asked you to name the greatest economics blogger of all time, you might name Paul Krugman, or my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Tyler Cowen. But there’s a third name that deserves to be on that short list: Mark Thoma, an economics professor at the University of Oregon. On Friday, Thoma announced a well-deserved retirement. But the changes his blog made in the economics profession will endure.
Thoma’s blog, Economist’s View, began in 2005.”
The rest of the article can be found on the link provided above. As I was told, Angry Bear Blog linked to Economist’s View in the beginning.
Mark announced his retirement Friday, December 13, 2019. Best of luck going forward Mark.
Recall that 2005 was when George W. Bush started to push his Social Security deform ideas. As one of the original Angrybears, I recall writing a lot of blog posts that criticized Bush’s spin on this issue and we started noticed some very excellent arguments for Social Security coming from this newcomer Mark Thoma. So of course we highlighted his excellent contributions to this important issue.
PGL:
Thank you for commenting. I did not arrive here until this decade and only because Bruce started to correct my perception on Social Security at Economist’s View. I had been writing about Diamond and Orszag ‘s version at the time. Things changed after listening to Bruce and then Coberly.
You added a lot of perspective which I do not have. I am glad you are here.
