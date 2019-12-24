run75441 | December 24, 2019 8:00 pm



2019 has been a strange year. I hope for a better 2020 with a Happy Landing later in the year.

In the spirit of Christmas; Be Safe, Enjoy Family, Be Thankful for Life, Give Freely to Others, Eat Hearty and Drink some good Beer, Wine, or Liquor of your choice, and Relax.

The appropriate saying for the time?

“Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas…perhaps… means a little bit more!”