Live-blogging the End of the Republic
The title of this piece is increasingly my feeling about the times we are living in. Almost everywhere it has been implemented, the Madisonian system has ultimately failed, ending in presidential autocracy. All of the tools are now in place for the US to fail as well. If Trump doesn’t succeed in a second term, then the Sulla or Caesar who ends our republican experiment is alive now and has learned the necessary lessons. All that is missing is their competent and strategic implementation.
The bottom line is: provided a President has 34 Senators and a majority of the Supreme Court who will back him, he can do anything he wants. And I’m not even sure the Supreme Court majority is necessary. If Trump were to defy the Supreme Court about, e.g., his tax returns, who exactly is going to force him to obey?
I’ve made this point before, and Matt Yglesias immediately picked up on it. A couple of days ago, Chris Hayes came around to the same conclusion:
One way to understand the constitutional grant of powers to the president is that the president can do *literally* whatever he wants as long as he can hold onto the votes of 35 [sic*] senators in his party.
* Greater than 1/3rd = 34. Math, bitches!
Meanwhile conservative columnist Rich Lowry has flat-out stated, in essence, that he would prefer a Trump who tramples on the Constitution but appoints judges who will outlaw abortion to a presidential candidate who believes in the rule of law. Which proves, as my Sibling Unit pointed out to me, David Frum‘s point that “If conservatives become convinced that they can not win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. The will reject democracy.”
While winning in 2020 is essential, simply going back to “normal” isn’t going to do the trick. The Constitutional fabric of a President being constrained by the law has been rent. Shoring up and repairing the weak points via updating the Constitution about things like the Presidential veto, emergency powers, appointments to legislative bureaucracies, lame duck sessions of Congress, gerrymandering, and the right to vote are all necessary, even if they appear to be a superhuman lift.
In the meantime, I’ve been reading about the Republics of Venice and Genoa, and the book about the Dutch Republic is in queue. It does seem that there are some strong points of Republics that can lead them to last a very long time. I’ll update once my reading is further along. I’ve also concluded Eric Foner’s “The Second Founding,” about the post-Civil War Amendments, which not only sets forth a compelling rebuttal to the Federalist Society’s cramped and dismissive constitutional theory, but also specifically suggests a completely effective Congressional solution for gerrymandering. Finally, I’ve gone back and re-read my 2015-16 articles on forecasting the presidential election, so that I can update those for 2020. Hopefully I’ll have time to do some of this starting this week.
Taken to the extreme, the president can declare himself president for life. If he has the armed forces in his pocket, no one can stop him.
Problems with the U.S. Constitution that could lead to dictatorship were famously noted long ago. In 1946 when Kurt Godel was preparing for his citizenship hearing he reported to his friend Oskar Morgenstern that “in looking at the Constitution to his distress he had found some inner contradictions and he could show how in a perfectly legal manner it would be possible for someone to become a dictator and set up a Fascist regime …”. Months later, Morgenstern drove Godel to Trenton for his examination along with the second witness, Godel’s good friend Albert Einstein. The examiner asked Godel what country he had come from and what kind of government they had there. Godel replied Austria, which was a republic but the constitution was such that it finally was changed into a dictatorship. When the examiner said that this could not happen in this country, Godel replied “Oh yes, I can prove it.” Fortunately, the examiner said “let’s not go into this.” Morgenstern’s account of the incident, from the Institute for Advanced Study archives, is here https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9_mR_M2zOc4Y2VhNzZkMDQtMDdlNC00YWQ0LWJlYzQtMzAxZjAxMGYxNzM5/view
Since Godel was the foremost mathematical logician of his time, one can be certain that his proof was accurate.
https://onlabor.org/why-not-hold-union-representation-elections-on-a-regular-schedule/
Evaporate Trump’s base: make your number one issue to institute labor union cert/recert/decert elections at every private (non-gov) workplace.
Trump is only in the White House because Obama did nothing for working people. In NYT’s Nate Cohn’s words: “[Mr. Obama] would have won Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin each time even if Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee had been severed from their states and cast adrift into the Great Lakes.”
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/upshot/how-the-obama-coalition-crumbled-leaving-an-opening-for-trump.html
In 1988, Michigan went for Jesse Jackson in the Democratic primary by 54%.
Promise these voters a future where a critical mass of union density will run the country for them AND THEY WILL COME!
* * * * * *
Republicans had a bill in their quiver (HR 2723, 115th, Employee Rights Act) to require recert/decert votes in all unions with over 50% turnover of membership since they began. Easy enough to understand: if folks with a union need help to make sure they really want a union, how much more (desperately!) do folks without a union need a labor law to ensure they can have a union if they want it?
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/2723/text
* * * * * *
PS. I think most of the military is ready to march in and toss Trump out is he tries any constitutional funny business. Assuming they needed any extra incentive just think North Korea, Putin and the Kurds.
Key word is republic. And not just any republic, a republic composed of California with 35 million and Vermont with 600 thousand.
Add to that the 50 little hoover fraud and we got big problems, namely small states cannot get economies of scale for national program.,
Worry rises in military over Trump’s decision-making
By Barbara Starr and Nicole Gaouette, CNN
https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/27/politics/pentagon-concern-trump-decision-making/index.html
As everywhere, the highest educated — which in the military means the highest ranks — will support Trump the least.
The republic ends with sudden stops in the senate.
The next increment of a national program kills Wyoming, Alaska and Vermont; they are not viable. The Constitution specifies a specific solution, halting the work of the senate.
It is, by the way, a 250 year problem, one never solved and the cause of civil wars which wipe out some 3% of our population and causes the economists pushing ’50 little Hoovers’ to be brought up on war crimes rials.
The solution is quite simple, actually, an accounting change. We need to move all the earmarks in all our programs up a notch in the budget rtee. In each budget period, the second priority, after interest payments, is a negotiated cash swamp from the House to the Senate, direct to state capitals on a per state equal distribution. This very simply solution allows each of the smaller states to find the economies of scale needed.
The net result is a senate that handles cash management better, the primary dealer system is thus eliminated and a major source of inequality abolished.
We cannot get the simple solution because our ’50 little hoover’ fraud is designed to create economists jobs for string pushers. A lot of economists will be run out of town as soon as the simple accounting solution is enacted.
And it is coming. Small states are organizing effectively, they understand the problem and it is a hot topic of debate in Alaska, Vermont and Wyoming. The middle states like Colorado already taking actions.
If you go into the debate about nursing shortages in rural states, like Vermont, I hear intelligent voices raising the issue. Nation student loans are moving young kids away from small states. Social Security is sending retirees to Florida. Obamacare driving nurses to large states with economies of scale.
Economists who assume constant returns to scale are on the way to trial, I kid you not. It is an absolute fraud, and they know it.Post Comment